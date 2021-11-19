ImageCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $9,384.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.