Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.85% of Immunocore worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.