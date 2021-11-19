Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.64.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.85. 329,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.65. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$22.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion and a PE ratio of 59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

