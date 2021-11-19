Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock valued at $82,464,366. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.