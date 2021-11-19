Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.08% of Independent Bank worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.60 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

