Indexed Finance Trading Down 25.8% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,486.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

