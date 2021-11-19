India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 561,375 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

