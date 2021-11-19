Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $220.87

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.87 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 249.24 ($3.26). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 247.40 ($3.23), with a volume of 2,319,484 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.62.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

