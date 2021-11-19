Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of Infinera worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

