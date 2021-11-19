ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €15.00 by Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.75 ($16.17).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

