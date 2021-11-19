ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.