Ink Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $774.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $403,524.96 and approximately $774.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

