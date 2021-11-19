Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.75. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,302,504 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 269.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

