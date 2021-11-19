Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

