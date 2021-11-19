Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Acquires 50,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.36. The company has a market cap of £49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

