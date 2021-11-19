Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Acquires 50,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).
Shares of INSG opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.36. The company has a market cap of £49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.19).
