Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $12,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,531. Movano Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.