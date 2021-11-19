Insider Buying: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Buys 377 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Terri A. Bettinger acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $11,996.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

