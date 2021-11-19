Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 6,164 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $110.98. 121,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

