Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells 8,694 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $1,036,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00.

BRKS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $119.53. 14,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,867. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,677,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,339,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,073,000 after buying an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

