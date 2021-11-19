Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

