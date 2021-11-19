Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $138.01. 39,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

