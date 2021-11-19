Insider Selling: Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Director Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MILE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,697. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Metromile by 829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

