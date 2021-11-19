Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,241 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $71.77. 210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 89.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $50,371,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.