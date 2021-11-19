Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 1,253 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $21,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 502,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.