Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WAB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. 40,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,158. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

