Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,254 ($55.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,874.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,828.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.