Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 987 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Z traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.