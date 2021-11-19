Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $1,610.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,270,609 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

