Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.50. 68,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,996. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

