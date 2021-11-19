Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 287,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

