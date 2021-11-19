InsurAce Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $623,791.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

