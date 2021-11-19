Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFCZF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

IFCZF opened at $132.35 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $142.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

