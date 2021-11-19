Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells $5,144,250.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,287. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

