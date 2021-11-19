Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITR shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CVE ITR opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$193.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.46. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

