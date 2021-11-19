Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 2.6%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 33,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 982,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

In other Integrated Media Technology news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.