Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Inter Parfums worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

