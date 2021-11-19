Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases £19,214.50 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Rosemary Leith acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £19,214.50 ($25,103.87).

Rosemary Leith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,182.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,159.53. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

