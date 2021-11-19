International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $728.07

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.07 ($9.51) and traded as high as GBX 754.28 ($9.85). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 30,439 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £309.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 731.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Patrick Magee purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

