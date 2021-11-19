International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,607. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

