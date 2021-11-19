International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.36 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period.

INSW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

