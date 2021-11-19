International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.36 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
INSW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
