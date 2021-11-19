International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

