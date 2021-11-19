Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.91.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.29. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

