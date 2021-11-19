Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.91.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.29. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.