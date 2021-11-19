Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $780.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Intuit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.