Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $780.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.00.
Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48.
In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Intuit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
