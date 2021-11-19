Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.29. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

