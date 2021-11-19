Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.48.

Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

