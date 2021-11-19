Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $790.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $790.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $646.48. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

