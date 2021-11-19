Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $625.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

