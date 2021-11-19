Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $625.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.91.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
