Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.48.

INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average is $522.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 346.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $3,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

