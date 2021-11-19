Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.91.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.29. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $646.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.