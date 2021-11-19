Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.70.

Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $3,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

